EUR/USD Price Analysis: Focus shifted to monthly peaks near 1.1020

  • EUR/USD’s bullish momentum is extending for yet another session.
  • Beyond 1.10 the pair could test the 200-day SMA in the 1.1015/20 band.

EUR/USD is prolonging the weekly recovery and is flirting with a potential test of the key 1.1000 region.

After breaking above the consolidative theme around 1.0800, the door is now open to a probable test ogf the 1.1015/20 band, where converge the monthly tops and the 200-day SMA.

Above the 200-day SMA the pair could attempt a visit to late March highs in the mid-1.1100s.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0998
Today Daily Change 48
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 1.0979
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.086
Daily SMA50 1.0894
Daily SMA100 1.097
Daily SMA200 1.1017
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0999
Previous Daily Low 1.0919
Previous Weekly High 1.0897
Previous Weekly Low 1.0775
Previous Monthly High 1.1039
Previous Monthly Low 1.0727
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0968
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0949
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0932
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0886
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0852
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1012
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1046
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1093

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

