EUR/USD Price Analysis: Focus shifted to monthly peaks near 1.1020

EUR/USD’s bullish momentum is extending for yet another session.

Beyond 1.10 the pair could test the 200-day SMA in the 1.1015/20 band.

EUR/USD is prolonging the weekly recovery and is flirting with a potential test of the key 1.1000 region.

After breaking above the consolidative theme around 1.0800, the door is now open to a probable test ogf the 1.1015/20 band, where converge the monthly tops and the 200-day SMA.

Above the 200-day SMA the pair could attempt a visit to late March highs in the mid-1.1100s.

EUR/USD daily chart