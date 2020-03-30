EUR/USD Price Analysis: Focus now shifts to the 55-day SMA near 1.10

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD’s strong bounce stalled around the 1.1150 region.
  • Immediately to the downside emerges the 1.10 neighbourhood.

EUR/USD is seeing some correction after failing to extend the multi-session rally further north of the mid-1.1100s during early trade.

The pair keeps hovering around the 200-day SMA in the 1.1080 region. A breach of this level should put the 55-day SMA in the 1.10 area back on the radar

In case bulls regain the upper hand, then a move to December’s peak at 1.1239 should start to gather some traction in the short term.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1062
Today Daily Change 99
Today Daily Change % -0.70
Today daily open 1.114
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1066
Daily SMA50 1.1
Daily SMA100 1.1049
Daily SMA200 1.1082
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1147
Previous Daily Low 1.0953
Previous Weekly High 1.1147
Previous Weekly Low 1.0636
Previous Monthly High 1.1089
Previous Monthly Low 1.0778
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1073
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1027
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1013
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0886
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.082
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1207
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1274
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1401

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

