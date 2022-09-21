EUR/USD Price Analysis: Floats above fortnight-old support near 0.9950, bears keep reins

- EUR/USD dribbles around short-term support line after dropping the most in a week.
- Sustained trading below 50-SMA, downbeat oscillators favor sellers.
- Bulls need validation from six-week-old resistance line to retake control.
EUR/USD treads water around a two-week-old support line as it seesaws around 0.9970 during Wednesday’s Asian session, after falling the most in a week the previous day. In doing so, the major currency pair portrays the pre-Fed anxiety while keeping the bears hopeful by staying below 50-SMA in the last one week.
In addition to the sustained trading below the 50-SMA, bearish MACD signals and the downbeat RSI (14), not oversold, also keeps the EUR/USD sellers hopeful.
However, a clear downside break of the two-week-old support line, near 0.9950, becomes necessary for the pair sellers to regain control. In that case, a south-run towards the yearly low near 0.9860 appears imminent.
In a case where EUR/USD remains bearish past 0.9860, the odds of its gradual drop towards the September 2002 bottom near 0.9600 can’t be ruled out.
On the contrary, 50-SMA and the 200-SMA restrict short-term EUR/USD rebound around 1.0030 and 1.0060 in that order.
Following that, a downward sloping resistance line from August 10, close to 1.0150 at the latest, will be crucial for the bulls to watch before retaking control.
EUR/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9971
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|0.9971
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9992
|Daily SMA50
|1.0096
|Daily SMA100
|1.0307
|Daily SMA200
|1.0718
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0051
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9955
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0198
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9945
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0369
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9901
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9992
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0014
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9934
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9897
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9839
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.003
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0088
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0125
