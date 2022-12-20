- EUR/USD extends its two-way price move for the second successive day on Tuesday.
- The setup supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying at lower levels.
- A break below a two-month-old ascending channel is needed to negate the positive bias.
The EUR/USD pair seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses through the early North American session and is currently placed in neutral territory, around the 1.0600 mark.
From a technical perspective, the EUR/USD pair, so far, has managed to defend support marked by an upward-sloping trend-line extending from December 7. A convincing break below might prompt aggressive technical selling and accelerate the fall towards the 100-period SMA on the 4-hour chart, currently around the 1.0520 area.
Meanwhile, oscillators on hourly charts have just started drifting in the negative territory and favour bearish traders amid looming recession risks. Technical indicators on the daily chart, however, are holding comfortably in the bullish zone and support prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying around the EUR/USD pair.
That said, some follow-through selling will make the EUR/USD pair vulnerable to weaken below the 1.0500 psychological mark and test the next relevant support near the 1.0460-1.0455 area. The latter coincides with the lower boundary of a nearly two-month-old ascending channel and should act as a pivotal point for short-term traders.
On the flip side, the 1.0650-1.0660 region now seems to have emerged as an immediate hurdle. This is closely followed by the 1.0680 horizontal barrier ahead of the 1.0700 round figure. Any subsequent move-up could meet with some supply near the trend-channel resistance, currently around the 1.0725 area, just ahead of the post-ECB swing high.
A sustained strength beyond will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for an extension of the recent strong recovery move from over a two-decade low touched in September. The EUR/USD pair might then aim to reclaim the 1.0800 round-figure mark for the first time since April 2022.
EUR/USD 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0611
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.0604
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0493
|Daily SMA50
|1.0194
|Daily SMA100
|1.009
|Daily SMA200
|1.0343
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0658
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0576
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0736
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0506
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0497
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.973
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0627
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0607
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0568
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0531
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0486
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.065
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0695
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0732
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
