EUR/USD Price Analysis: Flashing red despite chart breakout

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD's daily chart shows the path of least resistance is to the higher side. 
  • The shared curency drops on renewed coronavirus concerns. 

EUR/USD is trading in the red at press time, despite the bullish daily chart patterns. 

On Friday, EUR/USD jumped 0.61% and formed a bullish marubozu candle, confirming an upside break of the bearish channel represented by trendlines connecting Sept. 1 and Sept. 21 highs and Sept. 8 and Sept. 25 lows. 

So far, however, Friday's bullish breakout has failed to entice chart-driven buyers. 

The pair is currently hovering near 1.1815, representing a 0.15% loss on the day. The resurgence of coronavirus across the Eurozone seems to be weighing over the shared currency. 

That said, the bias will remain bullish while the pair is held above Friday's low of 1.1752. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1815
Today Daily Change -0.0011
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 1.1826
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1756
Daily SMA50 1.1801
Daily SMA100 1.1567
Daily SMA200 1.1266
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1831
Previous Daily Low 1.1754
Previous Weekly High 1.1831
Previous Weekly Low 1.1706
Previous Monthly High 1.2011
Previous Monthly Low 1.1612
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1802
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1784
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1777
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1727
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.17
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1854
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1881
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1931

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

