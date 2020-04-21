EUR/USD Price Analysis: Flashing red after Doji candle

EUR/USD is trading in the red after multiple bull failures at trendline resistance.

Monday's Doji candle reinforced the immediate bearish setup.

EUR/USD is feeling the pull of gravity, having witnessed two-way or indecisive trading on Monday.

The currency pair is currently trading at 1.0850, representing a 0.12% drop on the day.

The buyers failed to penetrate the resistance of the trendline rising from March 23 and April 6 lows for the second day on Monday. More importantly, the currency pair created a Doji candle on Monday, reinforcing the bearish view put forward by the downside break of the trendline confirmed on Thursday.

That, alongside a below-50 or bearish reading on the 14-day relative strength index, suggests scope for a drop to 1.0812 (April 17 low). Acceptance under that would open the doors for a re-test of the March low of 1.0636.

Alternatively, a close above the Doji candle's high of 1.0897 would revive the immediate bullish setup and open the doors to 1.10.

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels