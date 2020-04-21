EUR/USD Price Analysis: Flashing red after Doji candle

  • EUR/USD is trading in the red after multiple bull failures at trendline resistance.
  • Monday's Doji candle reinforced the immediate bearish setup.

EUR/USD is feeling the pull of gravity, having witnessed two-way or indecisive trading on Monday. 

The currency pair is currently trading at 1.0850, representing a 0.12% drop on the day. 

The buyers failed to penetrate the resistance of the trendline rising from March 23 and April 6 lows for the second day on Monday. More importantly, the currency pair created a Doji candle on Monday, reinforcing the bearish view put forward by the downside break of the trendline confirmed on Thursday. 

That, alongside a below-50 or bearish reading on the 14-day relative strength index, suggests scope for a drop to 1.0812 (April 17 low). Acceptance under that would open the doors for a re-test of the March low of 1.0636. 

Alternatively, a close above the Doji candle's high of 1.0897 would revive the immediate bullish setup and open the doors to 1.10.

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0852
Today Daily Change -0.0009
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 1.0861
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0917
Daily SMA50 1.096
Daily SMA100 1.1028
Daily SMA200 1.1051
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0897
Previous Daily Low 1.0841
Previous Weekly High 1.0991
Previous Weekly Low 1.0812
Previous Monthly High 1.1497
Previous Monthly Low 1.0636
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0862
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0875
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0836
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0811
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0781
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0892
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0922
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0947

 

 

