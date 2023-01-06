EUR/USD Price Analysis: Finds cushion around 1.0520 ahead of EU Inflation and US NFP

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
Join Telegram
  • A decent recovery in S&P500 futures indicates that the risk-on profile has regained traction.
  • Investors are awaiting the release of the Eurozone Inflation and US NFP for fresh impetus.
  • The RSI (14) has shifted into the bearish range, which indicates that the downside momentum has been triggered.

The EUR/USD pair has displayed a rebound move after gauging an immediate cushion around 1.0520. It would be prudent not to consider it a reversal for now as volatility is likely to remain on a lower note ahead of the release of the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data and Eurozone Inflation for fresh cues.

The risk-on profile has gained traction amid a decent recovery in risk-sensitive assets like S&P500 futures. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is struggling to surpass its crucial resistance around 104.80.

A bearish trend led by the formation of lower highs and lower lows is clear on an hourly scale. Earlier, the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0610, which was acting as major support for the shared currency has turned into a major hurdle for the latter.

Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which indicates that the bearish momentum has been activated.

Should the major currency pair break below Thursday’s low at 1.0515, US Dollar will get strengthened and will drag the asset towards December 8 low at 1.0490 followed by December 7 low at 1.0443.

Alternatively, a decisive move above Wednesday’s high at 1.0643 will drive the asset towards December 30 high at 1.0713. A break above the latter will support EUR/USD to recapture its seven-month high at 1.0736.

EUR/USD hourly chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0533
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 1.052
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0611
Daily SMA50 1.0396
Daily SMA100 1.0144
Daily SMA200 1.0316
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0632
Previous Daily Low 1.0515
Previous Weekly High 1.0713
Previous Weekly Low 1.0607
Previous Monthly High 1.0736
Previous Monthly Low 1.0393
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.056
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0587
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.048
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0439
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0363
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0596
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0672
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0712

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD jumps toward 0.6800 on Sino-Australian trade optimism, ahead of NFP

AUD/USD jumps toward 0.6800 on Sino-Australian trade optimism, ahead of NFP

AUD/USD is accelerating toward 0.6800, having found strong bids at 0.6750 in Asia this Friday. The renewed Sino-Australian trade optimism is underpinning the Australian Dollar while the US Dollar pauses the upside ahead of the US NFP release. 

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD finds cushion around 1.0520 ahead of EU Inflation and US NFP

EUR/USD finds cushion around 1.0520 ahead of EU Inflation and US NFP

The EUR/USD pair has displayed a rebound move after gauging an immediate cushion around 1.0520. It would be prudent not to consider it a reversal for now as volatility is likely to remain on a lower note ahead of the release of the US NFP data and Eurozone Inflation for fresh cues.

EUR/USD News

Gold recovery appears at risk below $1,850 ahead of US NFP Premium

Gold recovery appears at risk below $1,850 ahead of US NFP

Gold is making minor recovery attempts so far this Friday, as bulls are looking to regain control ahead of the critical US Nonfarm Payrolls release. Gold price faces a bumpy road to recovery toward $1,850, as per the 4H chart.

Gold News

Genesis parent company Digital Currency Group shuts down wealth management division, citing crypto winter

Genesis parent company Digital Currency Group shuts down wealth management division, citing crypto winter

Genesis Capital and its owner Digital Currency Group have been making headlines over the last few days for multiple reasons. The latest is born out of the FTX implosion, which has not only left companies struggling to survive but also pushed many to the point of devastation.

Read more

Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Layoffs spreading or another blockbuster month? Three scenarios for the US Dollar Premium

Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Layoffs spreading or another blockbuster month? Three scenarios for the US Dollar

The US is expected to report 200,000 job gains in December 2022. Tech layoffs may have affected the broader economy, hurting the labor market and weighing the USD. The NFP has beaten expectations in the past 8 releases.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures