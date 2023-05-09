EUR/USD Price Analysis: Falls below 1.1000 amid uncertainty over US Inflation

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • EUR/USD has tested waters below 1.1000 as the USD Index is eyeing more upside.
  • The Eurozone economy is swiftly approaching recession as retail demand is consistently declining.
  • EUR/USD is showing signs of a significant loss in the upside momentum after refreshing its annual high at 1.1096.

The EUR/USD pair has checked territory below the psychological support of 1.1000 in the Tokyo session. The major currency pair is expected to display more weakness as the US Dollar Index (DXY) is eyeing more upside above the immediate resistance of 101.50 ahead of the US inflation data.

As per the preliminary report, the US inflation is expected to remain steady. It seems that lower credit from commercial banks due to weak demand and tight credit conditions has been offset by higher households' earnings.

Meanwhile, the Eurozone economy is swiftly approaching recession as retail demand is consistently declining and the growth rate has been squeezed sharply led by higher interest rates from the European Central Bank (ECB).

EUR/USD is showing signs of a significant loss in the upside momentum after refreshing its annual high at 1.1096. The shared currency pair is struggling to maintain an auction above the horizontal resistance plotted from February 02 high at 1.1033. The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0983 is providing a cushion to the Euro.

An oscillation in the 40.00-60.00 range by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) in indicating a lackluster performance ahead.

Should the asset break below May 02 low at 1.0942, a downside move by the US Dollar bulls will drag the asset towards April 12 low at 1.0915 and April 10 low at 1.0837.

Alternatively, a recovery move above April 26 high at 1.1095 will drive the asset toward a fresh 13-month high at 1.1185 followed by the round-level resistance at 1.1200.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.099
Today Daily Change -0.0017
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 1.1007
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0997
Daily SMA50 1.0847
Daily SMA100 1.0786
Daily SMA200 1.0438
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1054
Previous Daily Low 1.1
Previous Weekly High 1.1092
Previous Weekly Low 1.0942
Previous Monthly High 1.1095
Previous Monthly Low 1.0788
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1021
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1033
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0987
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0967
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0933
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.104
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1074
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1094

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

