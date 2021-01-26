EUR/USD Price Analysis: Fades bounce off 50-day SMA above 1.2100

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD sellers probe intraday low while defying the previous day’s U-turn from 50-day SMA.
  • Bearish MACD, failures to keep recovery moves from the key SMA favor sellers.

EUR/USD teases intraday low of 1.2137 amid the recent fall during the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The major currency pair marked the heaviest losses in over a week on Monday before taking a U-turn from 50-day SMA. The following recovery moves, however, fade near 1.2145 off-late.

While considering the pair’s failures to keep the bounce off key moving average, coupled with the bearish MACD, EUR/USD is up for further weakness.

However, a clear break of 50-day SMA, currently around 1.2120, becomes necessary for the sellers to keep the helm. Following that, the 1.2100 threshold will be in focus.

In a case where the EUR/USD bears dominate past-1.2100, a seven-week-old horizontal area near 1.2060/50 will be the key.

Alternatively, EUR/USD buyers will look for an entry on a daily break above the 21-day SMA level of 1.2191.

It’s worth mentioning that December 17 top near 1.2280 and the monthly high around 1.2350 will lure the EUR/USD bulls past-21-day SMA.

EUR/USD daily chart

Trend: Sideways

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2143
Today Daily Change 1 pip
Today Daily Change % 0.01%
Today daily open 1.2142
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2194
Daily SMA50 1.2119
Daily SMA100 1.1945
Daily SMA200 1.1648
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2183
Previous Daily Low 1.2116
Previous Weekly High 1.219
Previous Weekly Low 1.2054
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.1924
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2142
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2158
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2111
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.208
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2043
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2178
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2214
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2245

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD struggles to hold 0.7700 amid risks recovery, off in Australia

AUD/USD struggles to hold 0.7700 amid risks recovery, off in Australia

AUD/USD snaps two-day losing streak, while extending bounce off one-week low, despite recently easing from intraday top. Vaccine news battles uncertainty over the US stimulus, mixed headlines from China gets less audience.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD at the verge of retesting recent lows

EUR/USD at the verge of retesting recent lows

Risk-aversion drove EUR/USD lower alongside dismal German data. The dollar’s demand eased, but the risk of another leg lower is high ahead of first-tier events later in the week.

EUR/USD News

Cardano price is on the verge of a 8% breadown if it slices through this barrier

Cardano price is on the verge of a 8% breadown if it slices through this barrier

Cardano has been trading inside a tightening range on the 30-minutes chart and seems to be on the verge of a potential breakdown. The most crucial support level is located at $0.35 and it’s the key for the bears to a 8% fall. 

Read more

Gold: Indecisive as traders look ahead to key risk events

Gold: Indecisive as traders look ahead to key risk events

Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) were indecisive on Monday, swinging within a $20 range from the upper $1840s to the upper $1860s. Volatility has died down in recent trade ahead of the start of the Asia Pacific session.

Gold news

US Dollar Index: A breach of 90.00 exposes 2021 lows at 89.20

US Dollar Index: A breach of 90.00 exposes 2021 lows at 89.20

The inability of USD-bulls to push further north of recent tops in the 91.00 region in past sessions prompted sellers to return to the markts and shifted the attention to the potential continuation of the downtrend.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures