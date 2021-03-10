EUR/USD Price Analysis: Fades bounce off 200-day SMA below 1.1900

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD fizzles recovery moves from 15-week low, key SMA.
  • Sustained trading below the key support line, now resistance, battles weak RSI conditions.

Despite recently picking up from the intraday low of 1.1888 to 1.891, EUR/USD prints 0.10% losses during early Wednesday. In doing so, the major currency pair fades the previous day’s U-turn from 200-day SMA while keeping downside break of a key support line, portrayed last week.

Although failures to keep the bounce from the crucial SMA, coupled with a sustained break of earlier support line, favor EUR/USD sellers to target 1.1831 level, comprising 200-day SMA, any further weakness may have to reject nearly oversold RSI.

In that case, the 1.1750, the 1.1700 threshold and November 2020 low near 1.1600 should gain the market’s attention.

Meanwhile, fresh run-up will eye the previous support line, at 1.2000 now, ahead of the monthly top near 1.2115.

Also acting as the upside barrier is the last month’s peak surrounding 1.2250.

To sum up, EUR/USD remains depressed near the key support but further weakness needs a strong reason, which in turn highlights US stimulus talks.

EUR/USD daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.189
Today Daily Change -12 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.10%
Today daily open 1.1902
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2069
Daily SMA50 1.2117
Daily SMA100 1.2041
Daily SMA200 1.1828
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1916
Previous Daily Low 1.1836
Previous Weekly High 1.2113
Previous Weekly Low 1.1893
Previous Monthly High 1.2243
Previous Monthly Low 1.1952
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1885
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1866
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1853
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1804
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1773
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1933
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1965
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2014

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Consolidates recent gains around 0.7700 on RBA’s Lowe, eyes on China inflation

AUD/USD: Consolidates recent gains around 0.7700 on RBA’s Lowe, eyes on China inflation

AUD/USD drops over 10-pips as RBA’s Lowe indirectly cites inflation fears. Risk-on mood, US dollar weakness back bulls before US fiscal stimulus announcement, upbeat data at home also favored upside. 

AUD/USD News

Gold bulls eye US covid stimulus update for fresh moves above $1,700

Gold bulls eye US covid stimulus update for fresh moves above $1,700

Gold wavers in a choppy range after printing the heaviest gains in two months. Market sentiment stays positive amid hopes of US stimulus, economic recovery. CPI from China, US will decorate calendar, virus/vaccine updates shouldn’t be missed as well.

Gold News

EUR/USD struggles around 1.1900

EUR/USD struggles around 1.1900

The EUR/USD pair trades around the 1.1900 figure amid the broad dollar’s weakness. Bullish potential limited as long as below 1.1970.

EUR/USD News

Dogecoin price could reach $1, says billionaire Mark Cuban

Dogecoin price could reach $1, says billionaire Mark Cuban

Dogecoin price has once again spiked towards $0.063 after Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks predicted that the digital asset should reach $1. 

Read more

US Dollar Index: Decent support emerged around 92.00

US Dollar Index: Decent support emerged around 92.00

After climbing to fresh yearly highs in the mid-92.00s, DXY sparked a move lower to the 92.00/91.90 band.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures