- EUR/USD takes offers to renew intraday low, reverses the previous day’s recovery.
- 100-SMA, monthly horizontal support test bears before giving them control.
- RSI hints at further downside, 50-SMA adds to the list of resistances.
EUR/USD extends pullback from the weekly resistance line to consolidate the previous day’s losses during Wednesday’s Asian session. That said, the major currency pair takes offers to refresh its intraday low near 1.0685 after snapping a two-day downtrend on Tuesday.
The quote’s pullback from the immediate resistance line also portrays the inability to cross the 50-SMA. Additionally keeping the sellers hopeful is the descending RSI (14) line.
That said, the 100-SMA level of 1.0665 appears the immediate support for the EUR/USD traders to watch.
Following that a one-month-old horizontal support area near 1.0645-35 will be a tough nut to crack for the pair sellers, a break of which won’t hesitate to recall sub-1.0600 levels on the chart.
Alternatively, the aforementioned resistance line and the 50-SMA, respectively near 1.0710 and 1.0720, restrict EUR/USD recovery.
Also keeping the pair buyers on guesses are the multiple resistances marked since late May around 1.0750 and 1.0765, as well as the last monthly high near 1.0785.
Overall, EUR/USD remains on the bear’s radar but the downside appears limited.
EUR/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0688
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|1.0702
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0625
|Daily SMA50
|1.0707
|Daily SMA100
|1.0948
|Daily SMA200
|1.1223
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0714
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0652
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0787
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0627
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0787
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.035
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0691
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0676
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0665
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0627
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0603
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0727
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0752
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0789
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
