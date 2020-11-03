EUR/USD Price Analysis: Eyes minor bounce as 4H shows bullish divergence of RSI

EUR/USD's 4-hour chart shows signs of bear fatigue.

A minor bounce to the 5-day SMA looks likely.

EUR/USD is currently trading at 1.1645, having printed a low of 1.1630 early Tuesday.

The pair could see bigger gains during the day ahead, as the 4-hour chart relative strength index has carved out a higher low or bullish divergence, a sign of seller fatigue. Besides, the indicator has breached a descending trendline, indicating an end of the sell-off from Oct. 21 highs near 1.1880.

Further, the 4-hour chart MACD histogram has crossed above zero, indicating a bullish reversal.

The descending 5-day simple moving average, currently at 1.1670 could be put to test. On the downside, the overnight low of 1.1622 is the level to beat for the sellers.

4-hour chart

Trend: Bounce likely

Technical levels