EUR/USD Price Analysis: Eyes minor bounce as 4H shows bullish divergence of RSI

- EUR/USD's 4-hour chart shows signs of bear fatigue.
- A minor bounce to the 5-day SMA looks likely.
EUR/USD is currently trading at 1.1645, having printed a low of 1.1630 early Tuesday.
The pair could see bigger gains during the day ahead, as the 4-hour chart relative strength index has carved out a higher low or bullish divergence, a sign of seller fatigue. Besides, the indicator has breached a descending trendline, indicating an end of the sell-off from Oct. 21 highs near 1.1880.
Further, the 4-hour chart MACD histogram has crossed above zero, indicating a bullish reversal.
The descending 5-day simple moving average, currently at 1.1670 could be put to test. On the downside, the overnight low of 1.1622 is the level to beat for the sellers.
4-hour chart
Trend: Bounce likely
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1646
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.1638
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1763
|Daily SMA50
|1.1783
|Daily SMA100
|1.1657
|Daily SMA200
|1.1318
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1656
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1622
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1862
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.164
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1881
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.164
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1635
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1643
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1621
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1605
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1588
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1655
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1672
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1688
