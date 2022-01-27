EUR/USD Price Analysis: Eyes 2021 lows near 1.1185 on hawkish Fed-led decline

- EUR/USD eyes deeper declines as the key support gives way.
- The Fed tilts hawkish, hinting at balance-sheet reduction and March rate hike.
- A downside break of the key daily support line opens floors towards 2021 lows.
EUR/USD is pressurizing the daily lows, as it heads towards 1.1200 amid a relentless rise in the US dollar across the board.
The greenback receives a double booster shot, with the hawkish Fed outlook-driven downbeat mood boosting its safe-haven appeal. Meanwhile, spiking US Treasury yields on faster and more Fed rate-hikes also add to the upside in the dollar.
The Fed kept its policy settings on hold but pledged to tame inflation by sooner interest rates hike and decrease in its bond-holdings once the rate-hike cycle kicks in.
The euro remains undermined by the divergent monetary policy outlooks between the Fed and the ECB. The ECB continues to downplay 2022 rate hike expectations, despite soaring inflation in the old continent.
Attention now turns towards the US Q4 GDP release for fresh trading impetus while the Durable Goods data will be also eyed.
EUR/USD broke the two-month-long ascending trendline support, then at 1.1295, on a daily closing basis, opening floors for a test of the 2021 lows of 1.1186.
Ahead of that target, bears will challenge the 1.1200 round level.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains bearish below the midline, suggesting that sellers will likely maintain control in the near term.
EUR/USD: Daily chart
On the flip side, bulls need to take out daily highs of 1.1244 to unleash the additional recovery towards the trendline support now resistance at 1.1298.
Further up, the downward-sloping 50-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 1.1312 will come into play.
The next significant resistance is envisioned at the mildly bearish 21-DMA at 1.1335.
EUR/USD: Additional levels to consider
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1218
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|1.124
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1341
|Daily SMA50
|1.1314
|Daily SMA100
|1.1465
|Daily SMA200
|1.1705
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1311
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1236
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1434
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1301
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1386
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1222
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1264
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1282
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1214
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1187
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1138
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1289
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1338
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1364
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
