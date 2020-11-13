EUR/USD Price Analysis: Extra upside seen re-visiting 1.1880

EUR/USD looks to consolidate the breakout of the 1.18 yardstick.

A move higher is seen re-testing the 1.1880 area.

EUR/USD manages well to advance past the 1.18 mark amidst renewed dollar weakness at the end of the week.

If the upside pressure persists, the next target of relevance becomes the October’s high at 1.1880. The continuation of this trend could see the current monthly highs near 1.1920 re-visited.

Looking at the broader scenario, extra gains in EUR/USD are likely while above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1351.

EUR/USD daily chart