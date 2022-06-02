- EUR/USD reclaims ground lost and advances beyond 1.0700.
- The 1.0780/90 band emerges as a key resistance area.
EUR/USD retakes the area above the 1.0700 yardstick and reverses two consecutive daily pullbacks.
The surpass of the 1.0780/90 region, where the May high and the 3-month resistance line are located, should alleviate the downside pressure and allow a potential move to he weekly peak at 1.0936 (April 21).
In the longer run, the pair’s bearish view is expected to prevail as long as it trades below the 200-day SMA at 1.1237.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0703
|Today Daily Change
|71
|Today Daily Change %
|0.52
|Today daily open
|1.0648
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0591
|Daily SMA50
|1.0731
|Daily SMA100
|1.0975
|Daily SMA200
|1.1244
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0739
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0627
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0765
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0552
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0787
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.035
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.067
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0696
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0604
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0559
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0491
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0716
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0784
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0828
