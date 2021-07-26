EUR/USD Price Analysis: Extra pullbacks remain on the table

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD reverses the recent weakness but stays capped by 1.18.
  • Extra downside could see the 2021 lows near 1.1700 re-visited.

EUR/USD leaves behind part of the recent weakness, although bulls so far failed to surpass the 1.18 mark.

Spot, in the meantime, flirts with the 2020-2021 line near 1.1790. A sustainable break below this zone would be an important bearish event and carries the potential to accelerate losses to, initially, the YTD low in the 1.1700 neighbourhood (March 31).

Further out, the near-term outlook for EUR/USD is seen on the negative side while below the key 200-day SMA, today at 1.2002.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1787
Today Daily Change 37
Today Daily Change % 0.14
Today daily open 1.1771
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.183
Daily SMA50 1.2
Daily SMA100 1.1977
Daily SMA200 1.2007
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1786
Previous Daily Low 1.1755
Previous Weekly High 1.183
Previous Weekly Low 1.1752
Previous Monthly High 1.2254
Previous Monthly Low 1.1845
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1767
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1774
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1755
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1739
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1723
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1787
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1803
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1819

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?

Follow up our daily analysts' guidance emphasizing the emotional side of trading. Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats from highs as markets remain cautious

EUR/USD retreats from highs as markets remain cautious

EUR/USD is trading off the highs and further away from 1.18, as a worsening market mood drags supports the safe-haven dollar. Escalating covid concerns and US-China trade tensions weigh. The German ifo Business Climate missed with 100.8. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 on UK covid improvement

GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 on UK covid improvement

GBP/USD is trading near 1.38, up on the day. Optimism about falling UK covid cases supports sterling while the cautious market mood keeps the dollar bid. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD needs to crack $1812 to unleash further upside

XAU/USD needs to crack $1812 to unleash further upside

Gold price is consolidating at higher levels on Monday, kicking off a big week on the right footing. Gold bulls are back in the game after having found solid support around the $1798 region.

Gold News

Bitcoin price hits $40,000 as Amazon allegedly prepares for cryptocurrency payments

Bitcoin price hits $40,000 as Amazon allegedly prepares for cryptocurrency payments

Bitcoin price is currently hovering below $40,000 after a retest. A pullback to the range’s mid-point seems likely after such a massive rally. Such a move will provide buyers a breather to recuperate and prepare for the next leg of the upswing.

Read more

Morgan Stanley overweight on DNUT's, AMZN sends Bitcoin to the moon

Morgan Stanley overweight on DNUT's, AMZN sends Bitcoin to the moon

Asian markets overnight looked pretty scary with the Hang Seng closing 4% lower. The reason is a now all too familiar one, heightened Chinese regulatory concerns.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures