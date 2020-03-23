EUR/USD Price Analysis: Extra losses to 1.0570 stay on the cards

EUR/USD printed a new yearly low near 1.0630 earlier on Monday.

Next on the downside emerges the April 2017 low at 1.0569.

EUR/USD is expected to remain under pressure amidst the ongoing low liquidity conditions and heightened volatility coupled with looser monetary conditons by major central banks.

Further decline thus remains well on the cards. A breach of the 2020 low at 1.0635 should open the door to a potential move to the April 2017 low in the 1.0570 region.

While the 55-day SMA, today at 1.1020, caps the upside, the negative view on the pair is seen unchanged.

EUR/USD daily chart