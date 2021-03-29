EUR/USD Price Analysis: Extra losses seen below the 200-day SMA

EUR/USD remains offered well below the 1.18 level on Monday.

The 200-day SMA near 1.1860 now emerges as the next hurdle.

EUR/USD’s leg lower appears to have met decent contention in the 1.1760 area so far, coincident with a Fibo level (of the November-January rally).

The recent breakdown of the 200-day SMA (1.1859) allows sellers to remain well in control of the sentiment surrounding the European currency, exposing at the same time further losses in the short-term horizon.

Below recent YTD lows around 1.1760 there are no relevant support levels until the November 2020 lows in the 1.1600 zone.

While below the 200-day SMA the short-term stance for EUR/USD is expected to remain negative.

EUR/USD daily chart