EUR/USD Price Analysis: Extra losses remain on the table

- EUR/USD trades on a flat mood around 1.2150.
- Extra losses could extend to the 1.2050 region.
EUR/USD fades the earlier bullish attempt and returns to the 1.2150 zone, up marginally for the day.
That said, it seems bulls can’t regain control of the markets just yet, leaving the door open to further corrective downside in the short-term horizon with the next target at the weekly lows near 1.2060 (December 9 2020).
In the meantime, extra gains in EUR/USD are likely while above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1577.
Looking at the monthly chart, the (solid) breakout of the 2008-2020 line is a big bullish event and should underpin the continuation of the current trend in the longer run.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2156
|Today Daily Change
|41
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.2154
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2225
|Daily SMA50
|1.2052
|Daily SMA100
|1.1917
|Daily SMA200
|1.1586
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2227
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2132
|Previous Weekly High
|1.235
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2193
|Previous Monthly High
|1.231
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1924
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2169
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2191
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2115
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2076
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.202
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.221
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2266
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2305
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps to 1.3600 as Bailey calls negative rates controversial
GBP/USD trades close to 1.3600 after BOE's Bailey downplayed negative rate expectations, by calling it a controversial issue. The cable also remains buoyed by an increase in the UK's vaccination campaign and tentative signs of the disease peaking in London.
EUR/USD edges up as markets stabilize
EUR/USD has bounced from the lows and is hovering around 1.2150 amid calmer markets. US yields remain elevated as the Fed mulls tapering bond buying. Coronavirus developments are eyed.
XAU/USD clings to gains near session tops, around $1860 region
A subdued USD demand assisted gold to gain traction and move away from one-month lows. Rallying US bond yields, underlying bullish sentiment might keep a lid on any strong move up.
Bitcoin 15% upswing beckons, as the crypto market stabilizes
Investors in the cryptocurrency market are keen on buying the dip following the bearish waves on Monday. Bitcoin tested support at $30,000 but has recovered above $35,000.
US Dollar Index struggles to advance above 90.50
The greenback, when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY), appears to have met some important resistance in the 90.70 region at the beginning of the week.