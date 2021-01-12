EUR/USD Price Analysis: Extra losses remain on the table

  • EUR/USD trades on a flat mood around 1.2150.
  • Extra losses could extend to the 1.2050 region.

EUR/USD fades the earlier bullish attempt and returns to the 1.2150 zone, up marginally for the day.

That said, it seems bulls can’t regain control of the markets just yet, leaving the door open to further corrective downside in the short-term horizon with the next target at the weekly lows near 1.2060 (December 9 2020).

In the meantime, extra gains in EUR/USD are likely while above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1577.

Looking at the monthly chart, the (solid) breakout of the 2008-2020 line is a big bullish event and should underpin the continuation of the current trend in the longer run.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2156
Today Daily Change 41
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 1.2154
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2225
Daily SMA50 1.2052
Daily SMA100 1.1917
Daily SMA200 1.1586
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2227
Previous Daily Low 1.2132
Previous Weekly High 1.235
Previous Weekly Low 1.2193
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.1924
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2169
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2191
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2115
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2076
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.202
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.221
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2266
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2305

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

