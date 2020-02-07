EUR/USD Price Analysis: Extra losses now look to 1.0879

EUR/USD stays on the defensive below the 1.10 key level.

Further downside exposes the 2019 low at 1.0879.

EUR/USD has accelerated the downside at the end of the week after the so far convincing break below 1.10 the figure, reaching new yearly lows in the 1.0950/45 band.

The increasing selling interest has now opened the door to a potential visit to the 2019 low at 1.0879 recorded on October 1st.

In the broader picture, while below the 55-day SMA, today ay 1.1086, further downside should remain on the cards.

EUR/USD daily chart