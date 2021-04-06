EUR/USD Price Analysis: Extra gains target 1.1875, the 200-day SMA

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD looks to extend the bull run above the 1.18 yardstick.
  • Extra gains are likely above the 200-day SMA at 1.1875.

EUR/US’s upside momentum seems to have faltered around the 1.1820/25 band on Tuesday.

In spite of the bounce seen at the beginning of the week, it seems sellers remain in control of the price action, leaving the pair vulnerable to another bearish move in the near-term.

However, a convincing surpass of 1.1875 could see gains accelerate to the next hurdle of relevance in the 1.1980/90 band.

While below the 200-day SMA (1.1875)  the short-term stance for EUR/USD is expected to remain negative.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1807
Today Daily Change 27
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 1.1813
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1856
Daily SMA50 1.1989
Daily SMA100 1.2054
Daily SMA200 1.1884
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.182
Previous Daily Low 1.1738
Previous Weekly High 1.1794
Previous Weekly Low 1.1704
Previous Monthly High 1.2113
Previous Monthly Low 1.1704
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1788
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1769
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1761
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1708
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1679
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1843
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1872
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1925

 

 

EUR/USD struggles with 1.18 amid cooler market mood

EUR/USD is trading around 1.18, off the highs as the safe-haven dollar benefits from concerns about a Chinese credit curb and uncertainty related to US stimulus. The eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence beat estimates with 13.1 points in April.

GBP/USD falls from highs as dollar gains ground

GBP/USD is trading around 1.3850, down from the highs around 1.39, triggered after UK PM Johnson announced the next stage of the reopening is going through next week. The pound is shrugging off some demand for the dollar. 

XAU/USD clings to gains near two-week tops, holds above $1730 level

A combination of factors assisted gold to gain some positive traction on Tuesday. A softer risk tone, sliding US bond yields extended some support to the commodity.

Uniswap primed for 25% surge as it rides bullish wave

Uniswap price is traversing an ascending parallel channel consolidation since February 20. A bounce from the lower trend line suggests a 25% upswing to the upper boundary.

GameStop: Technical levels to watch after share sale announcement

GME shares holding up well after share sale news. GME announces plans for a maximum 3.5 million share offering, to raise $1 billion. Are the shorts waiting for more details or just scared off?

