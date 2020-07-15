EUR/USD Price Analysis: Extra gains now target the 2020 high near 1.1500

EUR/USD keeps the firm note and advance beyond the 1.14 mark.

Further upside could see the yearly highs below 1.1500 re-tested.

EUR/USD is posting strong gains for the fourth session in a row and flirting with a Fibo level in the mid-1.1400s on Wednesday.

If the buying bias picks up pace, there is increasing chances of a move to the 2020 peaks in levels just shy of 1.15 the figure (March 9).

Further out, as long as the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1053, holds the downside, further gains in EUR/USD remains well on the table.

EUR/USD weekly chart