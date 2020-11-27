EUR/USD Price Analysis: Extra gains now target 1.1965

EUR/USD remains bid above the 1.19 mark on Friday.

Extra gains are seen visiting the 1.1965 level (August 18).

EUR/USD trades close to recent 2-month peaks in the 1.1940 region at te end of the week.

The continuation of the bull run should put the summer’s peak at 1.1965 (August 18) back on the radar, while another visit to the 2020 high past 1.20 the figure should start to emerge on the horizon in the next weeks.

Looking at the broader scenario, extra gains in EUR/USD are likely while above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1403.

EUR/USD daily chart