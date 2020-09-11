EUR/USD Price Analysis: Extra gains now target 1.1965

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD’s upside picks up pace and approaches 1.1900.
  • Further upside is seen testing the August peak at 1.1965.

EUR/USD extends the rebound from weekly lows, advancing for the third session in a row to the vicinity of the 1.19 barrier.

That said, extra upside is now on the cards and initially targets the 1.19 mark ahead of the more relevant August’s top at 1.1965. If bulls remain in control, then another visit to the YTD highs beyond 1.20 should not be ruled out.

Looking at the broader scenario, the bullish view on EUR/USD, in the meantime, is expected to remain unchanged as long as the pair trades above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1201.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1859
Today Daily Change 64
Today Daily Change % 0.37
Today daily open 1.1815
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1846
Daily SMA50 1.169
Daily SMA100 1.138
Daily SMA200 1.12
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1918
Previous Daily Low 1.1801
Previous Weekly High 1.2011
Previous Weekly Low 1.1781
Previous Monthly High 1.1966
Previous Monthly Low 1.1696
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1873
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1845
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1771
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1728
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1655
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1888
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1961
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2005

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

