EUR/USD Price Analysis: Extra gains now target 1.1965

EUR/USD’s upside picks up pace and approaches 1.1900.

Further upside is seen testing the August peak at 1.1965.

EUR/USD extends the rebound from weekly lows, advancing for the third session in a row to the vicinity of the 1.19 barrier.

That said, extra upside is now on the cards and initially targets the 1.19 mark ahead of the more relevant August’s top at 1.1965. If bulls remain in control, then another visit to the YTD highs beyond 1.20 should not be ruled out.

Looking at the broader scenario, the bullish view on EUR/USD, in the meantime, is expected to remain unchanged as long as the pair trades above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1201.

EUR/USD daily chart