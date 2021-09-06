EUR/USD Price Analysis: Extra gains likely above 1.1900

- EUR/USD corrects lower following Friday’s peaks.
- There is a minor resistance around 1.1950.
EUR/USD’s strong upside runs out of legs and sparks a corrective move to the vicinity of 1.1850 on Monday.
Despite the current knee-jerk, the very near-term outlook for the pair stays positive and points to further gains once recent tops near 1.1910 are cleared.
Against this, there is an interim hurdle at the 100-day SMA, today at 1.1949 ahead of the psychological 1.2000 mark, where also sits the critical 200-day SMA.
In the meantime, the near-term outlook for EUR/USD is seen on the negative side while below the key 200-day SMA, today at 1.2000.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1866
|Today Daily Change
|31
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|1.1884
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1766
|Daily SMA50
|1.1806
|Daily SMA100
|1.1951
|Daily SMA200
|1.2004
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1909
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1866
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1909
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1783
|Previous Monthly High
|1.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1664
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1893
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1882
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1864
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1843
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1821
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1907
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.193
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.195
