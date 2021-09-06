EUR/USD Price Analysis: Extra gains likely above 1.1900

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD corrects lower following Friday’s peaks.
  • There is a minor resistance around 1.1950.

EUR/USD’s strong upside runs out of legs and sparks a corrective move to the vicinity of 1.1850 on Monday.

Despite the current knee-jerk, the very near-term outlook for the pair stays positive and points to further gains once recent tops near 1.1910 are cleared.

Against this, there is an interim hurdle at the 100-day SMA, today at 1.1949 ahead of the psychological 1.2000 mark, where also sits the critical 200-day SMA.

In the meantime, the near-term outlook for EUR/USD is seen on the negative side while below the key 200-day SMA, today at 1.2000.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1866
Today Daily Change 31
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 1.1884
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1766
Daily SMA50 1.1806
Daily SMA100 1.1951
Daily SMA200 1.2004
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1909
Previous Daily Low 1.1866
Previous Weekly High 1.1909
Previous Weekly Low 1.1783
Previous Monthly High 1.19
Previous Monthly Low 1.1664
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1893
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1882
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1864
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1843
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1821
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1907
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.193
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.195

 

 

