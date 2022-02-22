EUR/USD Price Analysis: Extra gains likely above 1.1360

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD reclaims ground lost and advances to 1.1360.
  • Further upside could well see the 1.1395 level retested.

EUR/USD reverses the recent geopolitical-led weakness and advances well north of the 1.1300 barrier on Tuesday.

Extra gains in the pair needs to clear the 5-month line near 1.1360 to alleviate downside pressure and allow for another test of the weekly high at 1.1395 (February 14). Further up is seen the 200-week SMA at 1.1487 closely followed by the 2022 peak at 1.1494 (February 10).

In the longer run, EUR/USD is expected to keep the negative outlook as long as it trades below the key 200-day SMA, today at 1.1632.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1343
Today Daily Change 79
Today Daily Change % 0.25
Today daily open 1.1315
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1331
Daily SMA50 1.1331
Daily SMA100 1.1396
Daily SMA200 1.1638
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1391
Previous Daily Low 1.1307
Previous Weekly High 1.1396
Previous Weekly Low 1.128
Previous Monthly High 1.1483
Previous Monthly Low 1.1121
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1339
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1359
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1284
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1254
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.12
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1368
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1421
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1452

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD edges higher above 1.1300 on upbeat IFO data

EUR/USD edges higher above 1.1300 on upbeat IFO data

EUR/USD regained its traction during the European trading hours and climbed above 1.1330. Although the market mood remains cautious, the upbeat IFO sentiment data from Germany seems to be helping the shared currency find demand. Investors eye geopolitical headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats to 1.3550 despite improving market mood

GBP/USD retreats to 1.3550 despite improving market mood

GBP/USD came renewed bearish pressure and fell toward 1.3550 during the European trading hours. Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said there were downside risks to inflation from tightening monetary policy too much, making it difficult for the GBP to gather strength.

GBP/USD News

GBP/USD retreats to 1.3550 despite improving market mood

GBP/USD retreats to 1.3550 despite improving market mood

GBP/USD came renewed bearish pressure and fell toward 1.3550 during the European trading hours. Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said there were downside risks to inflation from tightening monetary policy too much, making it difficult for the GBP to gather strength.

GBP/USD News

Cardano daily transaction volume surges but ADA prices slump

Cardano daily transaction volume surges but ADA prices slump

The Cardano blockchain has experienced an explosion in on-chain activity and now trails only Bitcoin in current 24-hour transaction volume, surpassing Ethereum in the process according to Messari. 

Read more

AMC Entertainment is banking on another blockbuster in Uncharted

AMC Entertainment is banking on another blockbuster in Uncharted

NYSE:AMC has fallen by 32.5% so far in 2022. Uncharted took home the top spot at the box office over President’s Day weekend. AMC Apes are still holding out hope for a short squeeze in 2022.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures