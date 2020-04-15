EUR/USD Price Analysis: Extra gains likely above 1.1000

  • EUR/USD has briefly tested the key 1.0990 hurdle on Wednesday.
  • Further north now emerges the psychological yardstick at 1.1000.

The upside momentum in EUR/USD has faltered just ahead of the key resistance area around 1.0990 earlier on Wednesday, sparking the ongoing correction lower soon afterwards.

A close above the 1.0990/1.1000 area should open the door for extra gains, with the immediate target at the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1056.

Above the 200-day SMA the selling pressure is expected to subside and could allow for a visit to recent tops near 1.1150.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0907
Today Daily Change 87
Today Daily Change % -0.67
Today daily open 1.0981
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0894
Daily SMA50 1.0968
Daily SMA100 1.1035
Daily SMA200 1.1059
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0987
Previous Daily Low 1.0904
Previous Weekly High 1.0952
Previous Weekly Low 1.0768
Previous Monthly High 1.1497
Previous Monthly Low 1.0636
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0955
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0936
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0927
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0874
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0844
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1011
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1041
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1094

 

 

