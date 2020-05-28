EUR/USD Price Analysis: Extra gains expected to test 1.1150

EUR/USD is struggling to extend the advance beyond the 1.10 mark.

Immediately to the upside emerges the later March tops near 1.1150.

EUR/USD has so far met resistance in the 1.1030/35 band, just above the critical 200-day SMA.

A close above this area is needed to allow for a potential visit to the mid-1.1100s, area last seen in late March.

Above the 200-day SMA, the pair is expected to regain the constructive outlook.

EUR/USD daily chart