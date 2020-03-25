EUR/USD Price Analysis: Extra gains expected to test 1.0990

By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD is prolonging the weekly recovery above the 1.0800 mark.
  • The continuation of the upside now faces the 1.0990 region.

EUR/USD remains well bid above the 1.0800 mark so far this week, although the bullish attempt appears to have met some resistance of note just below the 1.0900 mark.

Further upside thus remains well on the cards in the very near term with the immediate target at the January’s low at 1.0989.

While the 55-day SMA, today at 1.1020, caps the upside, the negative view on the pair is seen unchanged.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0806
Today Daily Change 89
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 1.0788
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1059
Daily SMA50 1.1007
Daily SMA100 1.105
Daily SMA200 1.1086
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0888
Previous Daily Low 1.0722
Previous Weekly High 1.1237
Previous Weekly Low 1.0638
Previous Monthly High 1.1089
Previous Monthly Low 1.0778
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0825
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0785
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0711
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0633
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0544
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0877
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0966
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1043

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

