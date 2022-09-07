  • EUR/USD remains under pressure in the lower end of the range.
  • Further decline could see the 2022 low at 0.9863 revisited.

EUR/USD alternates gains with losses around the 0.9900 region on Wednesday.

Against that, the inability of the pair to regain serious upside traction should keep the door to further retracement open in the near term. Extra losses face the immediate target at the 2022 low at 0.9863 (September 6) seconded by 0.9859 (December 2002 low) and then 0.9685 (October 2002 low).

In the longer run, the pair’s bearish view is expected to prevail as long as it trades below the 200-day SMA at 1.0773.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.9903
Today Daily Change 54
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 0.9904
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0057
Daily SMA50 1.0146
Daily SMA100 1.0371
Daily SMA200 1.0782
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9986
Previous Daily Low 0.9864
Previous Weekly High 1.0079
Previous Weekly Low 0.9911
Previous Monthly High 1.0369
Previous Monthly Low 0.9901
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9911
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.994
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.985
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9796
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9728
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9972
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0041
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0095

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends recovery beyond 0.9950

EUR/USD extends recovery beyond 0.9950

EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum and climbed above 0.9950 amid Wall Street extending early gains. Falling US Treasury yields further undermine dollar’s demand. Market players await ECB monetary policy announcement on Thursday.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD recovers the 1.1500 amid broad dollar weakness

GBP/USD recovers the 1.1500 amid broad dollar weakness

GBP/USD advances above 1.1500 after suffering heavy losses on cautious comments from BoE officials during the hearing before the Treasury Select Committee. Encouraging US developments push high-yielding assets north, to the detriment of the USD.

GBP/USD News

Gold climbs above $1,710 as US yields push lower

Gold climbs above $1,710 as US yields push lower

After having dipped below $1,700 earlier in the day, gold has gained traction and advanced beyond $1,710. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 2% on the day, allowing XAU/USD to stretch higher following the earlier selloff.

Gold News

Ripple price crushes bulls’ dreams as European energy crisis heats up

Ripple price crushes bulls’ dreams as European energy crisis heats up

XRP slipped overnight in the last trading hours after sentiment shifted 180 degrees as geopolitical issues flared up again and energy issues reached boiling point in Europe.

Read more

Explainer: Three drivers for dollar domination, where things stand and what could change Premium

Explainer: Three drivers for dollar domination, where things stand and what could change

King Dollar dominates – and there are three reasons for that. While forex trading is never a one-way street, further gains for the greenback are likely – occasionally staying overbought for longer such as in USD/JPY.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures