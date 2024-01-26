EUR/USD Price Analysis: Extends losses to near 1.0830 followed by the monthly low

- EUR/USD continues to move in a downward direction after the US GDP data.
- Technical analysis suggests a bearish sentiment towards the monthly at 1.0821.
- A break above 1.0850 could support the pair to approach the resistance zone around the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement and the 21-day EMA.
EUR/USD extends its losses on the second consecutive day, edging lower to near 1.0830 during the Asian session on Friday. The EUR/USD pair experienced downward pressure following the release of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data from the United States (US).
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) for the EUR/USD pair is currently situated below the 50 mark, suggesting a bearish momentum in the market. Additionally, the lagging indicator, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), for the EUR/USD pair signals a potential confirmation of a downward trend. The MACD line is positioned below the centerline and is diverging below the signal line.
Earlier in the week, the EUR/USD pair tested twice the monthly low at 1.0821. A firm break below the monthly low could influence the bears of the pair to drag it to psychological support at 1.0800.
If the EUR/USD pair moves below the psychological level, it could put pressure to navigate the support level towards 1.0750.
On the upside, the major level at 1.0850 could act as an immediate resistance. A breakthrough above the latter could lead the EUR/USD pair to approach the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.0895 in conjunction with the psychological barrier at 1.0900 level and the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0901.
EUR/USD: Daily Chart
EUR/USD: other important technical levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0829
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|1.084
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0926
|Daily SMA50
|1.0921
|Daily SMA100
|1.0775
|Daily SMA200
|1.0844
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0902
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0822
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0967
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0844
|Previous Monthly High
|1.114
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0724
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0852
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0871
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0807
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0774
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0727
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0887
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0935
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0968
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
