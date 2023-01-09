- EUR/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday high, approaches three-week-old resistance line.
- Receding bearish bias of MACD, sustained rebound from 50% Fibonacci retracement level strengthen upside hopes.
- Two-month-old ascending trend line, 50-DMA restrict short-term downside.
- Golden ratio, May 2022 peak act as additional upside filters inside megaphone trend-widening pattern.
EUR/USD holds onto the US NFP-led bullish bias as it marches towards 1.0700 during early Monday, up 0.30% intraday near 1.0680 by the press time.
In doing so, the major currency pair extends the previous day’s U-turn from a 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the February-September 2022 downside to approach a one-month-old resistance line, close to the 1.0700 by the press time.
It’s worth noting that the EUR/USD pair’s successful trading above the 50-DMA and the recently easing bearish bias of the MACD also favor the bulls.
However, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level surrounding 1.0745, also known as the “Golden Ratio”, precedes the May 2022 peak of 1.0786 to challenge the EUR/USD bulls.
Following that, the 1.0800 round figure could act as the last defense of the EUR/USD bears before directing the quote towards the late April 2022 high near 1.0935.
On the flip side, an upward-sloping trend line from early November 2022, close to 1.0560 at the latest, restricts short-term EUR/USD pullback.
However, the pair sellers will need a successful break of the 50% Fibonacci retracement level and the 50-DMA, close to 1.0510 and 1.0425 in that order, to retake control.
EUR/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0682
|Today Daily Change
|0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34%
|Today daily open
|1.0646
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0616
|Daily SMA50
|1.041
|Daily SMA100
|1.015
|Daily SMA200
|1.0314
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0648
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0483
|Previous Weekly High
|1.071
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0483
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0736
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0393
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0585
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0546
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0537
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0427
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0372
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0702
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0757
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0867
