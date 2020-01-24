EUR/USD remains under selling pressure below the 1.1068 resistance.

The level to beat for bears is the 1.1039 support.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is trading in a weak downtrend below the main simple moving averages (SMAs)as the spot is breaking to the downside from a bullish trendline which started in October 2019. EUR/USD created a head-and-shoulders formation which is putting the market under pressure.

EUR/USD four-hour chart

The spot is trading in a bear channel below the main SMAs as the sellers are pressuring the 1.1039 support. A break below this level can lead to a decline towards the 1.1000 and 1.0976 and 1.0953 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Additional key levels