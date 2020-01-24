EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro vulnerable at two-month lows, eyeing the 1.1000 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD remains under selling pressure below the 1.1068 resistance.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.1039 support. 
 

EUR/USD daily chart 

 
EUR/USD is trading in a weak downtrend below the main simple moving averages (SMAs)as the spot is breaking to the downside from a bullish trendline which started in October 2019. EUR/USD created a head-and-shoulders formation which is putting the market under pressure. 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The spot is trading in a bear channel below the main SMAs as the sellers are pressuring the 1.1039 support. A break below this level can lead to a decline towards the 1.1000 and 1.0976 and 1.0953 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
  

Additional key levels 

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1037
Today Daily Change -0.0019
Today Daily Change % -0.17
Today daily open 1.1056
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.114
Daily SMA50 1.1104
Daily SMA100 1.1073
Daily SMA200 1.1133
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1109
Previous Daily Low 1.1036
Previous Weekly High 1.1173
Previous Weekly Low 1.1086
Previous Monthly High 1.124
Previous Monthly Low 1.1002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1064
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1081
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1025
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0994
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0952
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1098
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.114
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1171

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hits two-month lows amid USD strength

EUR/USD hits two-month lows amid USD strength

EUR/USD has pared its gains that followed upbeat preliminary PMIs for Germany came out above expectations, pointing to a recovery. The USD is advancing amid fears of the coronavirus.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD drops below 1.31 amid USD strength, fails to sustain PMI gains

GBP/USD drops below 1.31 amid USD strength, fails to sustain PMI gains

GBP/USD is trading below  1.31 after hitting a fresh high of 1.3172. The UK Manufacturing PMI beat with 49.8 and Services PMI with 52.9. The USD is gaining ground across the board.

GBP/USD News

Cryptos: Bears take over and draw a bloody moon

Cryptos: Bears take over and draw a bloody moon

Despite appearances, Bitcoin is the asset with the best risk/benefit ratio. The current falls are adjusted to the ranges of the previous rise. Downward momentum expires in the first half of February.

Read more

Gold rebounds above $1560 ahead of US PMI data

Gold rebounds above $1560 ahead of US PMI data

The XAU/USD pair dropped to a daily low of $1556.70 during the European trading hours as the easing worries over coronavirus becoming a global epidemic and a broad-based USD strength put the pair under bearish pressure.

Gold News

USD/JPY stuck in range around 109.50 amid China coronavirus concerns

USD/JPY stuck in range around 109.50 amid China coronavirus concerns

USD/JPY sticks to its range play around the midpoint of the 109 handle amid rising fears of the Chinese coronavirus outbreak globally, upbeat Japanese CPI data and a minor bounce seen in the US dollar across the board. Focus shifts to US PMIs. 

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures