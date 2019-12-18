EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro vulnerable as bears eye the 1.1000 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD bulls are losing steam below the 200 DMA. 
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 1.1102 support. 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
Euro bulls are hesitating below the 1.1183/1.1200 resistance zone and the 200-day simple moving average (DMA). The market hasn’t managed to have a close above the 200 DMA since June 2019.
  

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The spot printed a head-and-shoulders pattern, which is weighing on the euro. Sellers are challenging the 1.1125 level and the 50 SMA on the four-hour chart. As the spot is losing steam, a break below the 1.1102 support can yield further weakness towards the 1.1060 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Meanwhile, resistance is seen at 1.1150 and 1.1183/1.1200 price zone.
      

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1122
Today Daily Change -0.0024
Today Daily Change % -0.22
Today daily open 1.1146
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1073
Daily SMA50 1.1076
Daily SMA100 1.1065
Daily SMA200 1.1153
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1176
Previous Daily Low 1.1129
Previous Weekly High 1.12
Previous Weekly Low 1.1054
Previous Monthly High 1.1176
Previous Monthly Low 1.0981
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1158
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1147
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1125
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1104
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1079
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1172
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1197
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1218

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

