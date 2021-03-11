EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro turns lower from the 23.6% Fib retracement

EUR/USD is currently trading near 1.1920, representing a 0.10% drop on the day, having nearly tested 1.1932 during the overnight trade. That level marks the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the pullback from 1.2349 to 1.1836.

The short-term bias remains bearish with the 5- and 10-day Simple Moving Averages trending south and the 14-day Relative Strength Index hovering in the bearish territory below 50. 

As such, a re-test of the recent low of 1.1836 cannot be ruled out.  A move above 1.1932 would shift the focus to 1.1991 – the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the sell-off from 1.2349. 

Overview
Today last price 1.1918
Today Daily Change -0.0009
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 1.1927
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.206
Daily SMA50 1.211
Daily SMA100 1.2041
Daily SMA200 1.1832
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1928
Previous Daily Low 1.1869
Previous Weekly High 1.2113
Previous Weekly Low 1.1893
Previous Monthly High 1.2243
Previous Monthly Low 1.1952
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1905
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1891
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1888
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1849
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1829
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1947
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1966
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2005

 

 

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD extends its recovery above 1.1900

The EUR/USD pair trades in the 1.1920 price zone, advancing as US Treasury yields weakened. Dollar losses still moderated across the board.

GBP/USD testing its 21DMA having reclaimed 1.3900 level

GBP/USD is struggling for further ground as it reaches the mid-1.3900s and hits resistance in the form of the 21-day moving average (DMA) in the 1.3930s. Amid a lack of UK news, the pair traded as a function of the US dollar, which was weaker.

