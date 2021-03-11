EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro turns lower from the 23.6% Fib retracement

EUR/USD is currently trading near 1.1920, representing a 0.10% drop on the day, having nearly tested 1.1932 during the overnight trade. That level marks the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the pullback from 1.2349 to 1.1836.
The short-term bias remains bearish with the 5- and 10-day Simple Moving Averages trending south and the 14-day Relative Strength Index hovering in the bearish territory below 50.
As such, a re-test of the recent low of 1.1836 cannot be ruled out. A move above 1.1932 would shift the focus to 1.1991 – the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the sell-off from 1.2349.
Hourly chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1918
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1.1927
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.206
|Daily SMA50
|1.211
|Daily SMA100
|1.2041
|Daily SMA200
|1.1832
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1928
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1869
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2113
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1893
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1952
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1905
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1891
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1888
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1849
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1829
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1947
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1966
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2005
