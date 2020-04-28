EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro trims intraday gains, trades near 1.0840 level

  • Bullish intraday attempt loses steam below the 1.0900 figure. 
  • The level to beat for sellers remains the 1.0800 support. 
  

EUR/USD daily chart 

 
Euro/Dollar is trading within familiar while erasing intraday gains as the spot is trading below the main daily SMAs suggesting an overall bearish bias. 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD rejected the 1.0900 resistance and the 100/200 SMAs on the four-hour chart suggesting that the bears are remaining in control. However, a daily close below the 1.0800 figure would embolden the bear case and open the door to further losses towards the 1.0750 and 1.0714 levels. Conversely, resistance is expected to emerge near 1.0841, 1.0900 and 1.0965 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 
  
Resistance: 1.0841, 1.0900, 1.0965
Support: 1.0800, 1.0750, 1.0717
 

 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.083
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 1.083
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0878
Daily SMA50 1.0956
Daily SMA100 1.1016
Daily SMA200 1.1041
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.086
Previous Daily Low 1.0811
Previous Weekly High 1.0897
Previous Weekly Low 1.0727
Previous Monthly High 1.1497
Previous Monthly Low 1.0636
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0842
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.083
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0807
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0785
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0759
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0856
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0883
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0905

 

 

