EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro trading in 6-day lows, approaching 1.0800 figure

  • EUR/USD is nearing the 1.0800 figure on broad-based USD strength. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.0820 support. 
  

EUR/USD daily chart 

 
EUR/USD is trading in 6-day’s lows while trading below its main SMAs on the daily chart. The market remains however in familiar ranges seen in March and February.
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The fiber is grinding lower while trading below its main SMAs as bears are challenging the 1.0820 support level. A break of which could open the doors to further losses towards the 1.0771 and 1.0714 level on the way down. Meanwhile, immediate resistance can be expected near the 1.0890 and 1.0930 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 
Resistance: 1.0890, 1.0930, 1.0970
Support: 1.0820, 1.0771, 1.0714
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0844
Today Daily Change -0.0066
Today Daily Change % -0.60
Today daily open 1.091
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0894
Daily SMA50 1.0966
Daily SMA100 1.1034
Daily SMA200 1.1057
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0991
Previous Daily Low 1.0856
Previous Weekly High 1.0952
Previous Weekly Low 1.0768
Previous Monthly High 1.1497
Previous Monthly Low 1.0636
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0908
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.094
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0848
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0785
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0713
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0982
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1054
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1117

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

