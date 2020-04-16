EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro trading in 6-day lows, approaching 1.0800 figure

EUR/USD is nearing the 1.0800 figure on broad-based USD strength.

The level to beat for bears is the 1.0820 support.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is trading in 6-day’s lows while trading below its main SMAs on the daily chart. The market remains however in familiar ranges seen in March and February.

EUR/USD four-hour chart

The fiber is grinding lower while trading below its main SMAs as bears are challenging the 1.0820 support level. A break of which could open the doors to further losses towards the 1.0771 and 1.0714 level on the way down. Meanwhile, immediate resistance can be expected near the 1.0890 and 1.0930 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Resistance: 1.0890, 1.0930, 1.0970

Support: 1.0820, 1.0771, 1.0714

Additional key levels