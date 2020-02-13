EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro trading in 33-month lows, sub-1.0900 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD dropped below the 2019 low at 1.0879 as bears are looking to have a daily close below the level.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.0835 support. 

 

EUR/USD daily chart 

 
The euro is trading in a weak bear trend under its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs) as the quote is trading just below the 2019 low. 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD broke below a bear channel while trading well below the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. Sellers stay in control and are looking to extend losses below the 1.10835 support en route towards the 1.0800 figure and the 1.0756 level on the way down, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Strong resistance is seen near the 1.0880 level. Further up lie the 1.0930 and 1.0982 resistances. 
 
 
Resistance: 1.0880, 1.0930, 1.0982
Support: 1.0835, 1.0800, 1.0756
 
 

Additional key levels 

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.085
Today Daily Change -0.0025
Today Daily Change % -0.23
Today daily open 1.0875
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1025
Daily SMA50 1.1089
Daily SMA100 1.1068
Daily SMA200 1.1119
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0926
Previous Daily Low 1.0865
Previous Weekly High 1.1089
Previous Weekly Low 1.0942
Previous Monthly High 1.1225
Previous Monthly Low 1.0992
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0888
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0903
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0852
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0828
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0792
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0912
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0949
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0972

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD reaches 1.3069 as Sunak becomes Chancellor

GBP/USD reaches 1.3069 as Sunak becomes Chancellor

GBP/USD soared as UK Chancellor Sajid Javid has surprisingly resigned and Rishi Sunak will replace him. Sunak said to be in favour of fiscal stimulus, taking off pressure on the BOE.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD hits fresh 33-month lows amid ECB speculation, coronavirus fears

EUR/USD hits fresh 33-month lows amid ECB speculation, coronavirus fears

EUR/USD is trading near daily lows and at the lowest since 2017. Worsening conditions in Germany and speculation of more ECB stimulus are weighing on the euro. The dollar benefits from risk aversion. US CPI revised higher.

EUR/USD News

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Are we facing a new explosion of the crypto market?

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Are we facing a new explosion of the crypto market?

The ETH/BTC pair shows a pattern already seen in 2017. US government puts the focus on the use of cryptocurrencies for illegal activities. XRP stands out today and rises in opening above 10%.

Read more

XAU/USD bulls looking for a break above 1577 resistance

XAU/USD bulls looking for a break above 1577 resistance

Gold is trading in an uptrend above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). XAU/USD is evolving in an upward channel while the market is being supported above the 1560.00 figure.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures