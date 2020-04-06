EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro trades in 8-day’s lows around 1.0800 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is consolidating losses near the 1.0800 handle.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.0776 support.  
 

EUR/USD daily chart 

 
EUR/USD is under pressure below the 1.0900 figure while trading below the main DMA (daily simple moving average) as DXY (US dollar index) is consolidating gains this Monday.
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is consolidating losses while trading above the 1.0800 handle and under its main SMAs on the four-hour chart suggesting negative momentum in the medium term as sellers are looking for a break below the 1.0776 level which could introduce scope for further EUR/USD weakness towards the 1.0720 and 1.0675 levels on the way down while resistance might be seen near the 1.0843, 1.0880 and 1.0915 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 
  
Resistance: 1.0843, 1.0880, 1.0915
Support: 1.0776, 1.0720, 1.0675
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0813
Today Daily Change 0.0007
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 1.0806
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1002
Daily SMA50 1.0987
Daily SMA100 1.1045
Daily SMA200 1.1071
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0865
Previous Daily Low 1.0773
Previous Weekly High 1.1144
Previous Weekly Low 1.0773
Previous Monthly High 1.1497
Previous Monthly Low 1.0636
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0808
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.083
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0764
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0722
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0672
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0857
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0907
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0949

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

