EUR/USD is consolidating losses near the 1.0800 handle.

The level to beat for bears is the 1.0776 support.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is under pressure below the 1.0900 figure while trading below the main DMA (daily simple moving average) as DXY (US dollar index) is consolidating gains this Monday.

EUR/USD four-hour chart

EUR/USD is consolidating losses while trading above the 1.0800 handle and under its main SMAs on the four-hour chart suggesting negative momentum in the medium term as sellers are looking for a break below the 1.0776 level which could introduce scope for further EUR/USD weakness towards the 1.0720 and 1.0675 levels on the way down while resistance might be seen near the 1.0843, 1.0880 and 1.0915 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Resistance: 1.0843, 1.0880, 1.0915

Support: 1.0776, 1.0720, 1.0675

Additional key levels