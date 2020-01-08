EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro trades at six-day lows nearing 1.1000 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is under bearish pressure 1.1142/1.1129 price zone.
  • The next support is seen near the 1.1094 level. 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
The market is correcting below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) as the market is easing from the December 2019 tops.
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD broke below the 1.1142/1.1129 price zone and is nearing the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart. Bears will probably look for a continuation down towards the 1.1094 and 1.1071 price levels. Resistances are seen near the 1.1160 and 1.1187 price levels. The 1.1142/1.1129 price zone is turning resistance, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
   

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1124
Today Daily Change -0.0020
Today Daily Change % -0.18
Today daily open 1.1144
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1144
Daily SMA50 1.1095
Daily SMA100 1.1066
Daily SMA200 1.1142
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.12
Previous Daily Low 1.1134
Previous Weekly High 1.1276
Previous Weekly Low 1.1124
Previous Monthly High 1.124
Previous Monthly Low 1.1002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1159
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1175
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1118
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1092
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1051
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1185
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1226
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1252

 

 

