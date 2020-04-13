EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro starts the week on the back foot, trades sub-1.0950 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is starting the week mixed although marginally lower.
  • Immediate support can emerge near 1.0887 level. 
 

EUR/USD daily chart 

 
EUR/USD is trading below the main SMAs on the daily chart while the market is consolidating the latest bear leg to the 1.0800 figure. 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The fiber consolidates below the 200 SMA suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term. However, the spot keeps grinding up above the 1.0900 handle and the 50/100 SMAs while capped for now below the 1.0932 resistance. Further up lie the 1.0977 and 1.1012 resistance levels. Bears would be looking for a daily close below the 1.0887 support level in order to gather traction towards the 1.0841 and 1.0800 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 
 
Resistance: 1.0932, 1.0977, 1.1012
Support: 1.0887, 1.0841, 1.0800
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0915
Today Daily Change -0.0022
Today Daily Change % -0.20
Today daily open 1.0937
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0908
Daily SMA50 1.0972
Daily SMA100 1.1036
Daily SMA200 1.1062
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0952
Previous Daily Low 1.092
Previous Weekly High 1.0952
Previous Weekly Low 1.0768
Previous Monthly High 1.1497
Previous Monthly Low 1.0636
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.094
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0932
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0921
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0904
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0888
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0953
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0968
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0985

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD approaches 1.0900 as Wall Street falls

EUR/USD approaches 1.0900 as Wall Street falls

The EUR/USD pair eases toward 1.0900, undermined by the poor performance of US equities after the long weekend. Oil production cut’s agreement reached on Sunday failed to impress.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hits one-month high of 1.2536

GBP/USD hits one-month high of 1.2536

GBP/USD is trading around the 1.2500 figure, as the dollar eases in thin holiday’s trading. UK PM Johnson left the hospital and continues to recover in Chequers. Chancellor Sunak warned GDP can fall 25% to 30% in the upcoming months.

GBP/USD News

We have an OPEC+ deal

We have an OPEC+ deal

OPEC+ members met once again yesterday to try to finalise a deal. The sticking point had been Mexico not willing to accept its allocated cut. However the group has now agreed on the deal, and cuts are set to go ahead.

Read more

Gold jumps to fresh multi-year highs above $1,710

Gold jumps to fresh multi-year highs above $1,710

The troy ounce of the precious metal rose to its highest level since December of 2012 at $1,711 on Monday boosted by risk-off flows. 

Gold News

WTI fades initial gains and return to sub-$23.00 levels

WTI fades initial gains and return to sub-$23.00 levels

Prices of the American reference for the sweet light crude oil are now losing the grip and recedes to the $23.00 neighbourhood per barrel following the initial move to the $24.50 region.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures