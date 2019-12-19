EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro starting to breakdown below 200 DMA

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD bulls are losing considerable strength below the 200 DMA. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.1102 support. 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
The market is showing signs of weakness below the 1.1183/1.1200 resistance zone and the 200-day simple moving average (DMA). 
  

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The head-and-shoulders pattern is putting the euro under pressure. Sellers broke below the 1.1125 level and the 50 SMA on the four-hour chart. As the market is weakening, a break below the 1.1102 support can lead to further declines towards the 1.1060 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Meanwhile, resistance is seen at 1.1125, 1.1150 and 1.1183/1.1200 price zone.
      

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1117
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 1.112
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1075
Daily SMA50 1.1079
Daily SMA100 1.1066
Daily SMA200 1.1152
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1156
Previous Daily Low 1.111
Previous Weekly High 1.12
Previous Weekly Low 1.1054
Previous Monthly High 1.1176
Previous Monthly Low 1.0981
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1128
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1138
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1101
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1083
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1056
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1147
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1174
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1192

 

 

