EUR/USD price analysis: Euro spikes up and attack the 1.1100 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD spikes to 1.1094 resistance before the London close.
  • Support is seen at the 1.1083 and 1.1060 price levels.
  

 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
The common currency, on the daily chart, is trading below the 200-day simple moving average (DMA). However, at the start of the month, the spot had a significant bullish reversal. The sellers would need a daily close below the 1.1000 figure to restore a clear bearish bias. 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is challenging the 1.1094 resistance while trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. A daily close above this level would be seen as a bullish sign. However, the market could still be in correction below 1.1094. In the event bulls break above 1.1094 resistance, the market is likely to trade towards the 1.1117 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 

 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
The euro is keeping the sidelined theme for the sixth consecutive day. Support is seen at 1.1083 and 1.1060 level. If bears break below the latter, the 1.1031, 1.1008 and 1.0985 levels can be on the cards, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
  

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1091
Today Daily Change 0.0026
Today Daily Change % 0.23
Today daily open 1.1065
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1047
Daily SMA50 1.1056
Daily SMA100 1.1066
Daily SMA200 1.1157
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.108
Previous Daily Low 1.1054
Previous Weekly High 1.1116
Previous Weekly Low 1.1002
Previous Monthly High 1.1176
Previous Monthly Low 1.0981
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.107
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1063
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1052
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.104
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1027
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1078
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1092
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1104

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD nears 1.1100 on trade-war headlines

The American dollar is under selling pressure amid mounting global trade concerns. US Treasury Secretary Kudlow said he couldn’t confirm the next round of tariffs on China will be delayed. EUR/USD at weekly highs.

GBP/USD holding on to gains near 1.3200

The GBP/USD pair trades a few pips below its multi-month high of 1.3189, consolidating gains ahead of UK elections this Thursday. Conservatives’ lead underpins Sterling.

Cryptocurrencies: Altcoin auto-MATIC carnage

An illiquid asset and leveraged traders trigger a black day for cryptocurrencies. The search for stellar returns often leads to a total loss of capital. Risk management is vital in managing this type of suicidal investment.

Gold erases majority of daily gains, continues to trade above $1,460

The troy ounce of the precious metal rose to a daily high of $1,468.68 during the early trading hours of the American session but erased a large portion of its gains amid recovering risk sentiment.

USD/JPY spikes to 108.75 on hopes of US delaying tariff hike

US and China are reportedly planning to delay the tariff hike. 10-year US Treasury bond yield erases daily losses on upbeat mood. S&P 500 futures turn positive on the day ahead of Wall Street's opening bell.

