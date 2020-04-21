EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro sidelined below the 1.0900 figure vs. US dollar

EUR/USD remains trapped in familiar ranges on the second day of the trading week.

The level to beat for bears is the 1.0800 figure.

EUR/USD daily chart

Euro/Dollar is trading below its main SMAs on the daily chart as the quote navigates familiar ranges on the second day of the trading week.

EUR/USD four-hour chart

EUR/USD is trading below the 1.0900 figure and its main SMAs on the four-hour chart suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term. A daily close below the 1.0800 figure could attract further selling interest towards the 1.0740 level. Conversely, resistance can emerge near the 1.0900 figure and the 1.0932 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Resistance: 1.0900, 1.0932, 1.0970

Support: 1.0842, 1.0800, 1.0740

Additional key levels