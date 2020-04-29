EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro sidelined below 1.0900 figure ahead of FOMC

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The spot is alternating wins with losses ahead of the FOMC.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 1.0817/1.0794 support zone. 
  • The FOMC will reveal the Fed’s economic projections this Wednesday. 
  

EUR/USD daily chart 

 
EUR/USD is oscillating within familiar ranges as markets participants are waiting for the FOMC economic projections later this Wednesday.  
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
As the FOMC is nearing the range on EUR/USD is contracting. The spot is trading below its 200 SMA on the four chart but above the 50/100 SMAs. It is worth to know that the overall picture remains bearish as sellers are looking for a break below the 1.0817/1.0794 support zone en route to the 1.0738 level near the April lows. On the flip side, the 1.0884/1.0900 resistance zone should continue to cap prices, however, if the resistance zone surpasses the market could accelerate and move towards the 1.0941 and 1.0972 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 
 
Resistance: 1.0884/1.0900, 1.0941, 1.0972
Support: 1.0845, 1.0817/1.0794, 1.0738
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.085
Today Daily Change 0.0030
Today Daily Change % 0.28
Today daily open 1.082
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0867
Daily SMA50 1.0957
Daily SMA100 1.1013
Daily SMA200 1.1039
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0889
Previous Daily Low 1.081
Previous Weekly High 1.0897
Previous Weekly Low 1.0727
Previous Monthly High 1.1497
Previous Monthly Low 1.0636
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.084
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0858
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.079
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0761
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0711
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0869
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0918
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0948

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

LIVE: Fed set rock markets with forecasts

LIVE: Fed set rock markets with forecasts

The Federal Reserve is set to leave policy unchanged after providing immense stimulus but release updated forecasts as the economy contracts amid the coronavirus crisis. The dollar is on the back foot ahead of the release.

FOLLOW US LIVE

EUR/USD stable around 1.0850 ahead of Fed’s decision

EUR/USD stable around 1.0850 ahead of Fed’s decision

The EUR/USD pair hovers around 1.0850, mute after US Q1 GDP came in at -4.8% worse than anticipated. US Fed’s announcement and Powell’s words coming next.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hovers around 1.2420 amid ongoing UK lockdown

GBP/USD hovers around 1.2420 amid ongoing UK lockdown

GBP/USD is recovering from sub-1.2400, within its range. The UK lockdown is set to extend amid a lack of testing and tracing means. The dollar is on the back foot as Q1 GDP resulted at -4.8%.

GBP/USD News

Gold drops below $1,700 on strong risk appetite

Gold drops below $1,700 on strong risk appetite

The XAU/USD pair extended its daily slide during the American trading hours as the risk-positive market environment made it difficult for the safe-haven precious metal to find. 

Gold News

WTI: Bulls await fresh impetus to take-out $15 ahead of EIA

WTI: Bulls await fresh impetus to take-out $15 ahead of EIA

WTI (June futures on Nymex) consolidates the 15% recovery rally on the 14 handle amid a cautiously optimistic market environment, as the bulls take a breather ahead of the critical US Q1 GDP report, EIA weekly Crude Stocks data and the FOMC decision.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures