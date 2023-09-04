EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro sellers need validation from 1.0750 and ECB’s Lagarde

- EUR/USD holds lower grounds after breaking key support line, approaches multi-day-old descending trend line support.
- Downbeat oscillators suggest limited room towards the south, highlighting 1.0750 as the key support.
- Euro pair’s recovery remains elusive below 1.0920 resistance confluence.
- ECB President Christine Lagarde’s speech will entertain traders amid US holiday.
EUR/USD remains on the back foot around 1.0780–75 after breaking the key support line stretched from March, now immediate resistance around 1.0780 during early Monday morning in Asia.
It’s worth noting that a downside break of an ascending trend line from mid-March joins the bearish MACD signals to keep the Euro sellers hopeful.
However, the US Labor Market Holiday joins the nearly oversold RSI (14) line to allow the EUR/USD to take a breather.
Even so, a daily closing beneath a descending support line from late June, close to 1.0750, becomes necessary for the Euro seller’s conviction. Apart from the stated support line, a speech from European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde may also challenge the EUR/USD bears as the policymaker sounded hawkish in her latest speech.
In a case where the EUR/USD sellers keep the reins past 1.0750, the May 31 low of around 1.0635 will lure the bears.
On the flip side, a daily closing beyond the support-turned-resistance line stretched from mid-March, close to 1.0780 by the press time, becomes necessary for the intraday buyers.
Following that, the 1.0850 hurdle may gain the market’s attention ahead of a convergence of the 100-DMA and a five-week-old falling resistance line, close to 1.0920.
Also read: EUR/USD: US holiday to restrict Euro moves, further downside hinges on 1.0750 break and ECB’s Lagarde
EUR/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0778
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|1.0776
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0888
|Daily SMA50
|1.0968
|Daily SMA100
|1.0922
|Daily SMA200
|1.0816
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0882
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0772
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0946
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0772
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1065
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0766
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0814
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.084
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0738
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0629
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0848
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.092
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0958
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
