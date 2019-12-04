EUR/USD price analysis: Euro rolling into Asia sidelined above 1.1060 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is consolidating the recent gains above the 1.1060 price level.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 1.1093 resistance. 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
On the daily chart, EUR/USD is trading in a downtrend below the 200-day simple moving average (DMA). However, this week, the market had a sharp reversal up above the 50 and 100 DMAs.
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is trading below the 1.1093 resistance while holding above the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart. If the spot can overcome this critical resistance on a daily basis, EUR/USD could continue its ascent towards 1.1139 and the 1.1180 level in the medium term, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
    

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
The euro continues the sideways consolidation theme above the 200 SMA. Support can be seen at the 1.1060, 1.1040 and 1.1013 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1078
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 1.1081
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.104
Daily SMA50 1.1044
Daily SMA100 1.1073
Daily SMA200 1.1163
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1094
Previous Daily Low 1.1066
Previous Weekly High 1.1034
Previous Weekly Low 1.0981
Previous Monthly High 1.1176
Previous Monthly Low 1.0981
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1077
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1083
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1066
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1051
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1037
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1095
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1109
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1124

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

