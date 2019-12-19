- EUR/USD remains vulnerable below the 1.1179/1.1200 resistance zone and the 200 DMA.
- The level to beat for sellers is the 1.1104 support.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD four-hour chart
Additional key levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1123
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1.112
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1075
|Daily SMA50
|1.1079
|Daily SMA100
|1.1066
|Daily SMA200
|1.1152
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1156
|Previous Daily Low
|1.111
|Previous Weekly High
|1.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1054
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1176
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0981
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1128
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1138
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1101
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1083
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1056
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1147
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1174
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1192
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is Japan’s National CPI data and how could it affect USD/JPY?
Given the expectations of no change outcome from the headlines inflation data, USD/JPY could easily shrug off the release in case of no surprises. However, a downside surprise will offer additional strength to the pair.
AUD/USD bulls stepping in with a 0.6950 target on the horizon
AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.6885 having travelled from a low of 0.6848 to a high of 0.6888. Bulls are staying in control as the price reverses 50% of the downside correction from the post-trade deal announcement 0.6938 highs.
Six Early Themes for 2020
It's time to start looking towards 2020. Even with that in mind, we emphasize that the important themes now will undoubtedly change. At the start of 2019 the Fed was in a hiking cycle, but by year-end the entire world was easing (except for Sweden).
Gold rebounds toward $1480 after disappointing US data
The XAU/USD pair retreated to the lower limit of its weekly range earlier in the day but gained traction in the last hour as the greenback weakened following the disappointing data from the US.
GBP/USD pierces 1.3000 on Brexit fears
GBP/USD fell to its lowest in two-weeks as speculative interest keeps dumping the pound on fears of a hard-Brexit. Withdrawal Agreement Bill heading to the Parliament this Friday.