EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro rolling into Asia near 1.1130 level

  • EUR/USD remains vulnerable below the 1.1179/1.1200 resistance zone and the 200 DMA. 
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 1.1104 support.
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
The market has entered a range below the 1.1179/1.1200 resistance zone and the 200-day simple moving average (DMA). 
  

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The head-and-shoulders pattern has halted the bullish advance as sellers are challenging the 1.1127 level and the 50 SMA on the four-hour chart. A breakdown below the 1.1104 support can lead to further weakness towards 1.1080, 1.1057 and 1.1028 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Meanwhile, resistance is seen at 1.1127, 1.1149 and 1.1179/1.1200 price zone.
      

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1123
Today Daily Change 0.0003
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 1.112
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1075
Daily SMA50 1.1079
Daily SMA100 1.1066
Daily SMA200 1.1152
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1156
Previous Daily Low 1.111
Previous Weekly High 1.12
Previous Weekly Low 1.1054
Previous Monthly High 1.1176
Previous Monthly Low 1.0981
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1128
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1138
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1101
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1083
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1056
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1147
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1174
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1192

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

