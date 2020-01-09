EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro rolling into Asia below 1.1129 resistance

  • EUR/USD is under bearish pressure below 1.1129/1.1142 price zone.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 1.1094/1.1071 support zone.
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
The market is retracing back down below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) as the spot is easing from the December 2019 tops.
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD broke below the 1.1142/1.1129 price zone and is now settling below the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart. As the market remains under pressure, sellers will likely try to break below the 1.1094/1.1071 support zone. If the bears gather enough momentum, they could target the 1.1000 handle. Resistances are seen near the 1.1129/1.1142 price zone, 1.1160 and 1.1187 price level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
   

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1106
Today Daily Change -0.0006
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 1.1112
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1142
Daily SMA50 1.1094
Daily SMA100 1.1066
Daily SMA200 1.1141
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.117
Previous Daily Low 1.1107
Previous Weekly High 1.1276
Previous Weekly Low 1.1124
Previous Monthly High 1.124
Previous Monthly Low 1.1002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1131
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1146
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.109
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1068
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1028
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1152
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1192
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1214

 

 

