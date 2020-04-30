EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro rises to 11-day highs after ECB

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD breaks sharply to the upside after the ECB press conference. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 1.0972 resistance.  
 

EUR/USD daily chart 

 
EUR/USD is trading in a bear trend below the main SMAs on the daily chart, however, the spot is bouncing sharply while challenging the 1.0950 level and the 50 SMA on the daily chart. The break higher happened after the ECB press conference. 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD broke above the 1.0884/1.0900 resistance zone and is challenging the 1.0972 resistance while trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. The move higher was surprisingly strong and opens the doors to more gains towards the 1.1040 level. Support is expected to emerge near 1.0884/1.0900 and 1.0845 levels. 
 

Resistance: 1.0941, 1.0972, 1.1040

Support: 1.0884/1.0900, 1.0845,  

 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0943
Today Daily Change 0.0070
Today Daily Change % 0.64
Today daily open 1.0873
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0862
Daily SMA50 1.0958
Daily SMA100 1.101
Daily SMA200 1.1038
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0886
Previous Daily Low 1.0819
Previous Weekly High 1.0897
Previous Weekly Low 1.0727
Previous Monthly High 1.1497
Previous Monthly Low 1.0636
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.086
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0844
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0833
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0792
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0766
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0899
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0926
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0966

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD jumps above 1.09 as the dollar dives

EUR/USD jumps above 1.09 as the dollar dives

EUR/USD is trading above 1.09 as the dollar falls across the board. The ECB disappointed investors by leaving its QE programs unchanged amid devastating eurozone data. The market mood remains damp and end-of-month moves are in play.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD surges above 1.26 amid dollar weakness

GBP/USD surges above 1.26 amid dollar weakness

GBP/USD is trading above 1.26 as the dollar is losing ground. The UK is set to remain in lockdown for longer after seeing Germany's rise in its infection rate. PM Johnson is set to deliver his first coronavirus briefing.

GBP/USD News

The crypto moon war, chapter one

The crypto moon war, chapter one

The strong upward movements are a prelude to the long-awaited bull market in cryptocurrencies. The strong rises hide a tough fight for market dominance. The Bitcoin halving and the launch of Ethereum 2.0 are the rockets that can propel the market towards the Moon.

Read more

Gold quickly reverses a knee-jerk fall to daily lows, back above $1700 mark

Gold quickly reverses a knee-jerk fall to daily lows, back above $1700 mark

Gold crashed to fresh daily lows, around the $1694 region in the last hour, albeit quickly bounced back above the $1700 round-figure mark. Weaker USD, softer risk tone helped limit deeper losses for the metal.

Gold News

WTI: Sellers continue to lurk near $18 on the road to recovery

WTI: Sellers continue to lurk near $18 on the road to recovery

WTI (June futures on Nymex) faced rejection once again near $18 mark on the road to recovery from the historic lows, as the bulls consolidate the latest upsurge around the 17 handle amid cautious market mood.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures